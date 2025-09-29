Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/29/25: Mike Braun let’s redistrict already. Noblesville Selected as Site for USA Gymnastics Training & Wellness Center and Office Headquarters. Video games maker Electronic Arts is being taken private by a Saudi-backed consortium assembled by Jared Kushner and Silver Lake in a $55bn deal. What in the world is going on with these shootings in Michigan and North Carolina

Published on September 29, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Mike Braun let’s redistrict already

Mike Braun inauguration Source:WISH-TV

2. Taiwan commits to buying $6.4 billion in U.S. corn and soybeans

3. Noblesville Selected as Site for USA Gymnastics Training & Wellness Center and Office Headquarters

4. Video games maker Electronic Arts is being taken private by a Saudi-backed consortium assembled by Jared Kushner and Silver Lake in a $55bn deal

5. What in the world is going on with these shootings in Michigan and North Carolina

Deadly shooting and fire at Michigan church Source:Getty

