Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Mike Braun let’s redistrict already Source:WISH-TV 2. Taiwan commits to buying $6.4 billion in U.S. corn and soybeans 3. Noblesville Selected as Site for USA Gymnastics Training & Wellness Center and Office Headquarters 4. Video games maker Electronic Arts is being taken private by a Saudi-backed consortium assembled by Jared Kushner and Silver Lake in a $55bn deal 5. What in the world is going on with these shootings in Michigan and North Carolina Source:Getty