Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/24/25: CNN’s Harry Enten spells out GOP *ADVANTAGES* in midterms. Oklahoma becomes the first state where EVERY SINGLE high school will have its own Turning Point USA chapter. Not one Hoosier penny to Communist China. Did the Hendricks County GOP really ban Rob Kendall from the Lincoln Dinner? Should Rob Kendall host his own Lincoln Dinner? 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. CNN’s Harry Enten spells out GOP *ADVANTAGES* in midterms
2. Oklahoma becomes the first state where EVERY SINGLE high school will have its own Turning Point USA chapter.
3. Not one Hoosier penny to Communist China
Senator Chris Garten joins to discuss.
4. Did the Hendricks County GOP really ban Rob Kendall from the Lincoln Dinner?
5. Should Rob Kendall host his own Lincoln Dinner?
Rob joins the show to discuss.
