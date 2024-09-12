Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/12/24: Egypt, Pandemic Program Fraud, Jordan Chiles, Kamala “I’m Not Trump”, Fill Up On The News, Biden Dons Trump Hat

Published on September 12, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. US to give $320 million in aid to Egypt

US to give $320 million in aid to Egypt – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/u-s-releasing-320-million-in-military-aid-to-egypt-amid-gaza-war-350c0f44?mod=hp_lista_pos3

2. Agreement between the parties to stop waste and fraud in pandemic programs

Agreement between the parties to stop waste and fraud in pandemic programs – https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/house-republicans-democrats-agree-on-need-to-stop-waste-fraud-in-pandemic-programs-5721534

3. Jordan Chiles sobs on stage over losing Olympic medal: 'It's about my skin color'

You didn’t lose your medal because of race. Shame on you for saying so – https://www.foxnews.com/sports/jordan-chiles-sobs-stage-over-losing-olympic-medal-its-about-my-skin-color

….you lost your medal because the IOC is a corrupt organization. Claiming race is nonsense.

4. Nina Turner: Kamala Harris can’t run on ‘I’m not Trump’

Kamala Harris can’t run on ‘I’m not Trump’: Nina Turner (msn.com)

5. Fill Up On The News

6. Biden puts on Trump Hat. Maybe he hates Kamala after all.

