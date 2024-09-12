Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/12/24: Egypt, Pandemic Program Fraud, Jordan Chiles, Kamala “I’m Not Trump”, Fill Up On The News, Biden Dons Trump Hat

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

US to give $320 million in aid to Egypt – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/u-s-releasing-320-million-in-military-aid-to-egypt-amid-gaza-war-350c0f44?mod=hp_lista_pos3

Agreement between the parties to stop waste and fraud in pandemic programs – https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/house-republicans-democrats-agree-on-need-to-stop-waste-fraud-in-pandemic-programs-5721534

3. Jordan Chiles sobs on stage over losing Olympic medal: 'It's about my skin color'

Source: Getty

You didn’t lose your medal because of race. Shame on you for saying so – https://www.foxnews.com/sports/jordan-chiles-sobs-stage-over-losing-olympic-medal-its-about-my-skin-color

….you lost your medal because the IOC is a corrupt organization. Claiming race is nonsense.