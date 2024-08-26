Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/26/24: RFK Jr Drops Out And Endorsed Trump, Harris Campaign Is The Campaign Of Make Believe, Hotel Being Developed On Butler U Campus, Indiana State Fair Attendance Up, Rate Cuts Imminent, WCBS 880 Signs Off In NYC, No One Is Running The Country

Published on August 26, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. RFK Jr drops and endorses Trump. Where is this momentum for Harris?

2. Harris campaign is the campaign of make believe

3. Butler University to convert Ross Hall into upscale hotel instead of demolishing it

Butler University to convert Ross Hall into upscale hotel instead of demolishing it – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

4. Indiana State Fair attendance rises slightly despite three fewer days

Indiana State Fair attendance rises slightly despite three fewer days – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

5. Rate Cuts Imminent

6. No One Is Running The Country

7. WCBS 880 NYC Signs Off

8. Walz Lies Keep On Popping Up

