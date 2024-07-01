Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/1/24: Presidential Immunity, IUPUI Split, WWE Indy Economic Impact, Inflation Not Going Down? Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Published on July 1, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

1. Upcoming SCOTUS decision on Presidential Immunity may decide whether Jack Smith can continue his case against Trump

Special Prosecutor Jack Smith addresses reporters after his grand jury has issued more indictments of former President Donald Trump on August 01 in Washington, DC. Source:Getty

Listen:

2. IUPUI officially split as IU Indy, Purdue campus extension

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 10 Women's - Iowa at Purdue Source:Getty

 

reference:

IUPUI to officially split Monday as IU Indy, Purdue campus extension – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

3. WWE Economic Impact for Indianapolis

Monday Night RAW Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

UPDATE: Economic impact of WWE events in Indy projected at $350M – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

4. Inflation May Not Be Down Afterall

Man shows his empty leather wallet. Unemployed and having bankruptcy no money concept. Source:Getty

5. SCOTUS Presidential Immunity Decision Expected Today

President Biden Delivers State Of The Union Address Source:Getty

Listen:

6. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Gaslighting the Public

Senate Candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell Hosts Campaign Event On Anniversary Of Supreme Court Ruling Overturning Roe v. Wade Source:Getty

Listen:

