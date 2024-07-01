Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/1/24: Presidential Immunity, IUPUI Split, WWE Indy Economic Impact, Inflation Not Going Down? Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Upcoming SCOTUS decision on Presidential Immunity may decide whether Jack Smith can continue his case against TrumpSource:Getty
Listen:
2. IUPUI officially split as IU Indy, Purdue campus extensionSource:Getty
reference:
IUPUI to officially split Monday as IU Indy, Purdue campus extension – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)
3. WWE Economic Impact for IndianapolisSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
UPDATE: Economic impact of WWE events in Indy projected at $350M – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)
4. Inflation May Not Be Down AfterallSource:Getty
5. SCOTUS Presidential Immunity Decision Expected TodaySource:Getty
Listen:
6. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Gaslighting the PublicSource:Getty
Listen: