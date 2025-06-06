Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/6/25: Today is Chuck Lofton’s last day at WTHR, How the FBI here in Indianapolis is working to find criminal illegal aliens, How was ADP so off?!?! Tony shows Who’s The Boss

Published on June 6, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Today is Chuck Lofton's last day at WTHR

2. How the FBI here in Indianapolis is working to find criminal illegal aliens

Special Agent in Charge Indianapolis Timothy O’Malley joins to discuss. 

 

3. How was ADP so off?!?!

ADP jobs report May 2025

4. Tony shows Who's The Boss

WATCH:

