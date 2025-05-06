Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz Rundowns

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/6/25: Eli Lilly’s investment in Lebanon’s LEAP district over $13 billion. No more U.S. dollars for gain of function research. 11,000 IRS agents fired, so far. Doctors and Nurses keep your politics to yourself. Gas prices remain high because of the lack of refineries. Remember Joe Isuzu, You got a Dell Dude?  

Published on May 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. The project will increase the company's investment in Lebanon's LEAP district to over $13 billion.

2. No more U.S. dollars for gain of function research

3. 11,000 IRS agents fired, so far

11,000 IRS agents fired, so far – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/may/5/donald-trump-booted-11000-irs-employees-far-counting/

4. Doctors and Nurses keep your politics to yourself

Doctors and Nurses keep your politics to yourself
Source: Getty

More than ever, I’m paying attention to my doctors and nurses and anyone in the medical office and what they lean towards. Politically speaking – https://toniairaksinen.substack.com/p/er-doctor-calls-jews-demonic-accuses

5. Gas prices creeping up (particularly in Carmel)

6. Remember Joe Isuzu?

7. Tony doesn't know who the Dell Dude was.

8. Tik Tok to get another extension

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close