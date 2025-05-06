Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/6/25: Eli Lilly’s investment in Lebanon’s LEAP district over $13 billion. No more U.S. dollars for gain of function research. 11,000 IRS agents fired, so far. Doctors and Nurses keep your politics to yourself. Gas prices remain high because of the lack of refineries. Remember Joe Isuzu, You got a Dell Dude?
1. The project will increase the company's investment in Lebanon's LEAP district to over $13 billion.
2. No more U.S. dollars for gain of function research
3. 11,000 IRS agents fired, so far
4. Doctors and Nurses keep your politics to yourself
More than ever, I’m paying attention to my doctors and nurses and anyone in the medical office and what they lean towards. Politically speaking – https://toniairaksinen.substack.com/p/er-doctor-calls-jews-demonic-accuses
5. Gas prices creeping up (particularly in Carmel)
6. Remember Joe Isuzu?
7. Tony doesn't know who the Dell Dude was.
8. Tik Tok to get another extension
