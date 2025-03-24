Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 3/24/25: Israel on the move in Gaza, Why are people moving to Indiana, Reciprocal tariffs on the way, Conor McGregor, Left always resorts to violence
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Israel on the move in Gaza
2. Why are people moving to Indiana?
Gerry Dick joins to discuss.
3. Reciprocal tariffs on the way
4. Conor McGregor is running for President of Ireland
Conor McGregor is running for President of Ireland – https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/conor-mcgregor-announces-run-for-irish-presidency-on-anti-immigration-platform/ar-AA1BmiJ3
….so, of course, he’s being investigated – https://x.com/Mick_O_Keeffe/status/1903790233344213036
5. The left always resorts to violence
More from WIBC 93.1 FM