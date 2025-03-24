Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 3/24/25: Israel on the move in Gaza, Why are people moving to Indiana, Reciprocal tariffs on the way, Conor McGregor, Left always resorts to violence

Published on March 24, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Israel on the move in Gaza

Source: Getty

2. Why are people moving to Indiana?

Source: Getty

Gerry Dick joins to discuss. 

3. Reciprocal tariffs on the way

Source: Getty

4. Conor McGregor is running for President of Ireland

5. The left always resorts to violence

Source: Getty

