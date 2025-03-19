Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 3/19/25: Were astronauts left in space because of politics? Russia, Israel, Gaza, Ohio needs to keep fighting for kids, Egg prices are down, Hollywood wants Trump’s help
1. Were stranded astronauts left up there for 9 months because of politics?
2. Did Putin agree to a "cease fire"?
3. Israel continues to bomb Gaza
4. Keep fighting for children, Ohio. Never stop
Keep fighting for children, Ohio. Never stop – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/mar/18/ohio-law-banning-gender-transition-drugs-youth-overturned-state/
5. Illinois Governor Pritzker says Trump and Musk have made it difficult for Vets to get care
6. Egg prices are down
7. Hollywood reaches out to Trump to save them from AI
