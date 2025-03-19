Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 3/19/25: Were astronauts left in space because of politics? Russia, Israel, Gaza, Ohio needs to keep fighting for kids, Egg prices are down, Hollywood wants Trump’s help

Published on March 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Were stranded astronauts left up there for 9 months because of politics?

Were stranded astronauts left up there for 9 months because of politics?
Source: Getty

2. Did Putin agree to a "cease fire"?

Did Putin agree to a "cease fire"?
Source: Getty

3. Israel continues to bomb Gaza

Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Source: Getty

4. Keep fighting for children, Ohio. Never stop

Keep fighting for children, Ohio. Never stop
Source: Getty

Keep fighting for children, Ohio. Never stop – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/mar/18/ohio-law-banning-gender-transition-drugs-youth-overturned-state/

5. Illinois Governor Pritzker says Trump and Musk have made it difficult for Vets to get care

Illinois Governor Pritzker says Trump and Musk have made it difficult for Vets to get care
Source: Getty

6. Egg prices are down

Egg prices are down
Source: Getty

7. Hollywood reaches out to Trump to save them from AI

Hollywood reaches out to Trump to save them from AI
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close