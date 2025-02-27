Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 2/27/25: Budget Bill Will Change, Matt Coday of the Oil and Gas Workers Association, FBI investigating Comey, Weekly jobless claims rise, Report on sexual harassment allegations in Hogsett administration

Published on February 27, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Expect changes to that Budget bill as it moves to the Senate

2. Matt Coday of the Oil & Gas Workers Association to talk about oil drilling and energy conservation.

3. FBI investigating Comey

4. US weekly jobless claims rise more than expected

US weekly jobless claims rise more than expected | Reuters

5. Law firm presents report on sexual harassment allegations in Hogsett administration

