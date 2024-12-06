Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/6/24: Patriot of the Year Donald Trump, Justice Sotomayor compares “Gender Affirming” care to Aspirin, Chaos at Secret Service hearing, Degenerate Rob Kendall

Published on December 6, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Donald Trump Patriot of the Year

2. Sotomayor compares "gender affirming" care to aspirin

3. Up-and-Coming Artist Writes Pop Country Parody Song and Ironically It Would Be A MASSIVE Hit At Radio

4. Chaos erupts at Secret Service hearing

5. Degenerate Rob Kendall's Football Picks

