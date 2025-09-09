Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
1. TED Sports coming to Indianapolis
2. Hoosier Leadership for America Summit this weekend
3. Indianapolis should be the capital of the Midwest, but leadership doesn’t want it
4. The left compares J6 to Pearl Harbor and 9/11
5. Another edition of Jasmine Crockett Masterpiece Theatre
6. Vintage “Like” Soda for girls clock
7. Todd Rokita targets refugee agency during Trump’s immigration crackdown
