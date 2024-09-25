Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/25/24: Man Waves Gun At KFC, Chris’ Ice Cream, Mrs Kimmel, Reagan Slippers, Iran’s Threats To Trump’s Life, FCC Expedites Soros Radio Acquisition

Published on September 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Man Charged After Waving a Gun in a KFC

Man Charged After Waving a Gun in a KFC
Source: Getty

Man Charged After Waving a Gun in a KFC (wibc.com)

2. Chris' Ice Cream has excellent tacos

Chris' Ice Cream has excellent tacos
Source: Getty

Chris’ Ice Cream has excellent tacos – https://fox59.com/indiana-news/the-best-tacos-in-indiana-yelp-says-theyre-at-an-ice-cream-shop/

3. Pickleball This Saturday

Pickleball This Saturday
Source: n/a

4. Kimmel's wife trashes Trump over abortion

5. Today on the Marketplace: Cutesy or creepy?

6. Trump campaign vows to keep fighting after briefing on 'real and specific threats' from Iran

Trump campaign vows to keep fighting after briefing on 'real and specific threats' from Iran
Source: Getty

Trump campaign vows to keep fighting after briefing on ‘real and specific threats’ from Iran | Fox News Video

7. .. and then there's the DOJ

8. FCC expedites Soros radio acquisition

FCC expedites Soros radio acquisition
Source: Getty

Dem-majority FCC helping George Soros fast-track Audacy radio takeover (nypost.com)

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close