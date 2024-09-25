Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/25/24: Man Waves Gun At KFC, Chris’ Ice Cream, Mrs Kimmel, Reagan Slippers, Iran’s Threats To Trump’s Life, FCC Expedites Soros Radio Acquisition
1. Man Charged After Waving a Gun in a KFC
2. Chris' Ice Cream has excellent tacos
Chris’ Ice Cream has excellent tacos – https://fox59.com/indiana-news/the-best-tacos-in-indiana-yelp-says-theyre-at-an-ice-cream-shop/
3. Pickleball This Saturday
4. Kimmel's wife trashes Trump over abortion
5. Today on the Marketplace: Cutesy or creepy?
6. Trump campaign vows to keep fighting after briefing on 'real and specific threats' from Iran
Trump campaign vows to keep fighting after briefing on ‘real and specific threats’ from Iran | Fox News Video
7. .. and then there's the DOJ
8. FCC expedites Soros radio acquisition
Dem-majority FCC helping George Soros fast-track Audacy radio takeover (nypost.com)
