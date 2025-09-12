Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/12/25: IU Students hold prayer vigil for Charlie Kirk. Ilhan Omar: Republicans ‘Don’t Mind’ Kamala Harris Getting Killed, That’s Why Trump Cancelled Her Secret Service. Vintage King Cobras for sale. Notice that there was no violence after Kirk’s assassination

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
1. IU Students hold prayer vigil for Charlie Kirk
2. MSM caught lying again
3. Ilhan Omar: Republicans ‘Don’t Mind’ Kamala Harris Getting Killed, That’s Why Trump Cancelled Her Secret Service
4. Vintage King Cobras for sale
5. Notice that there was no violence after Kirk’s assassinationSource:Getty
