Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/23/24: Maude Theme Song, Colts Win Pre-Season Game, Hogsett Wants a Pay Raise, Kamala Show Is Our Popcorn Moment, Machine Guns Protected By 2A, Dems Want To Define Masculinity, Dems Blame Trump For Problems They Created

Published on August 23, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. 70s Show Theme Songs discussed by Tara and Tony

2. Joe Hogsett wants a pay raise

Hogsett, other Indy officials could see pay bump – Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic | WISH-TV | (wishtv.com)

3. Kamala Show last night is our popcorn moment

4. A machine gun is a "bearable" arm

A machine gun is a “bearable” arm – https://www.shootingnewsweekly.com/2024/08/22/district-court-tosses-machine-gun-possession-charge-rules-theyre-bearable-arms/

5. Dems want to define masculinity when they can't even define what a woman is

6. Who are they fooling? Dems have been in power, yet they are not responsible for the nation's problems?

