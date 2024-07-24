Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/24/24: Kamala’s Political History, Matt Bair, Kamala’s First Rally, Tony Katz from DC

Published on July 24, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Harris has a history, and it's not a good one

2. Matt Bair spoke publicly about substance recovery earlier this week

3. Kamala's first rally speech

4. Tony Katz reporting from DC

