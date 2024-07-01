Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/1/24: US Military on High Alert, MSM in Panic Over Biden, Simons Pacers and MLS? Joe’s Got To Go

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. US military on heightened terror alert in EuropeSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
US military on heightened terror alert in Europe – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/military/military-bases-europe-terror-alert/
2. MSM says we’re in a state of crisis now after disastrous Biden debate performance. Clyburn says that Biden was over prepared.Source:Getty
3. Pelosi says Trump has DementiaSource:Getty
Listen:
4. Indiana Pacers Look Like They Want To Win. Are the Simons Behind the Hogsett MLS Maneuvers?Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
FAQ: What’s the deal with a potential Indianapolis MLS ownership group? – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)
5. NY Times: To Serve His Country, President Biden Should Leave the RaceSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Opinion | To Serve His Country, President Biden Should Leave the Race – The New York Times (nytimes.com)