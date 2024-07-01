Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/1/24: US Military on High Alert, MSM in Panic Over Biden, Simons Pacers and MLS? Joe’s Got To Go

Published on July 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. US military on heightened terror alert in Europe

US Marine Corps Sikorsky CH-53E Super Stallion Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

US military on heightened terror alert in Europe – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/military/military-bases-europe-terror-alert/

2. MSM says we’re in a state of crisis now after disastrous Biden debate performance. Clyburn says that Biden was over prepared.

Americans Across The Nation Watch The First Presidential Debate Between Joe Biden And Donald Trump Source:Getty

3. Pelosi says Trump has Dementia

House Votes June 28 Source:Getty

Listen:

4. Indiana Pacers Look Like They Want To Win. Are the Simons Behind the Hogsett MLS Maneuvers?

Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

FAQ: What’s the deal with a potential Indianapolis MLS ownership group? – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

5. NY Times: To Serve His Country, President Biden Should Leave the Race

Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In First Presidential Debate Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Opinion | To Serve His Country, President Biden Should Leave the Race – The New York Times (nytimes.com)

Trending
Indiana Statehouse
Kurt Darling

Some New State Laws Take Effect July 1st

Indy North Side Fire
Ryan Hedrick

Indy Firefighter Injured in Repair Shop Fire on City’s North Side

Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

Severe Weather Chances
Ryan Hedrick

4th of July Forecast Includes Some Severe Weather Chances

Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards
Producer Karl

Is The Simon Family The MLS Ownership Group That Joe Hogsett Has Been Dealing With?

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close