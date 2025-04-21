Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/21/25: Dems blaming Indiana budget shortfall on tariffs, David Hogg the face of the Democrat Party, Vintage 1996 Joe Boxer Watch Ring, Tony injured himself after Kokomo event

Published on April 21, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Dems blaming state budget shortfall on tariffs and not a bloated government

Source: Getty

Indiana’s Revenue Forecast $2.4 Billion Less than Expected

2. Is David Hogg is the new face of the Democrat party

3. Vintage 1996 Joe Boxer Watch Ring

4. Tony injures himself the day after Kokomo event

