Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/17/24: Republican Primary Candidates, Trump Hush Money Case, IU Pam Whitten, Bill Maher

Published on April 17, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 

1. Crouch has the most money on hand for final governor’s race push. This whole race: Congress and Governor’s, is surreal.

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch Source:https://www.crouchforindiana.com/

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch has the most money among the candidates for Governor

reference:

Crouch has the most money on hand for final governor’s race push – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

2. CNN admits Trump case is weak

Former President Trump Visits A Local Business In Manhattan After Day 2 Of Jury Selection In His Hush Money Trial Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

CNN admits the case is weak – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2024/04/15/even-cnns-legal-analyst-knows-braggs-case-against-trump-is-weak-n4928190

Trump jurors watch MSNBC and read the NY Times. – https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/live-blog/-trump-hush-money-trial-day-2-live-updates-rcna145935#rcrd39105

3. A no-confidence vote on IU President Pam Whitten

Indiana University President Pamela Whitten, left, rides on... Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

A no-confidence vote on IU President Pam Whitten – https://indianapublicmedia.org/news/faculty-vote-no-confidence-in-whitten-provost-vice-provost.php

4. Bill Maher: ‘We’ve passed the Rubicon with ‘Death to America’ chants on US soil’

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 06, 2024 Source:Getty

Listen: 

reference:

Bill Maher: ‘We’ve passed the Rubicon with ‘Death to America’ chants on US soil’ (msn.com)

