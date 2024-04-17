Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/17/24: Republican Primary Candidates, Trump Hush Money Case, IU Pam Whitten, Bill Maher

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
1. Crouch has the most money on hand for final governor’s race push. This whole race: Congress and Governor’s, is surreal.Source:https://www.crouchforindiana.com/
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch has the most money among the candidates for Governor
reference:
Crouch has the most money on hand for final governor’s race push – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)
2. CNN admits Trump case is weakSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
CNN admits the case is weak – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2024/04/15/even-cnns-legal-analyst-knows-braggs-case-against-trump-is-weak-n4928190
Trump jurors watch MSNBC and read the NY Times. – https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/live-blog/-trump-hush-money-trial-day-2-live-updates-rcna145935#rcrd39105
3. A no-confidence vote on IU President Pam WhittenSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
A no-confidence vote on IU President Pam Whitten – https://indianapublicmedia.org/news/faculty-vote-no-confidence-in-whitten-provost-vice-provost.php
4. Bill Maher: ‘We’ve passed the Rubicon with ‘Death to America’ chants on US soil’Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Bill Maher: ‘We’ve passed the Rubicon with ‘Death to America’ chants on US soil’ (msn.com)