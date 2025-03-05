Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 3/5/25: Another hotel in Indianapolis, Andre Carson, Morning Schmo, Trump addresses egg prices, Cheese board and knife for sale, Trump pushes for tax cuts
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Fun with Tara and the sound board
2. Why is the City of Indianapolis building a hotel?
Another hotel to Indianapolis – https://www.ibj.com/articles/moxy-hotel-planned-in-45m-downtown-office-complex-overhaul?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel
….so why is the city of Indy building one?
3. Andre Carson's Twitter rants last night
4. Morning Schmo says that Trump's speech felt like it was written by ChatGPT
5. Trump addresses egg prices during his Joint Session of Congress
6. Dems react with signs
7. Trump takes swipe at Pocahontas
8. Cheeseboard and Knife for sale on the Marketplace
9. Trump pushes for tax cuts, Democrats to his physical right disagree
More from WIBC 93.1 FM