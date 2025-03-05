Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 3/5/25: Another hotel in Indianapolis, Andre Carson, Morning Schmo, Trump addresses egg prices, Cheese board and knife for sale, Trump pushes for tax cuts

Published on March 5, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Fun with Tara and the sound board

2. Why is the City of Indianapolis building a hotel?

Another hotel to Indianapolis – https://www.ibj.com/articles/moxy-hotel-planned-in-45m-downtown-office-complex-overhaul?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

….so why is the city of Indy building one?

3. Andre Carson's Twitter rants last night

4. Morning Schmo says that Trump's speech felt like it was written by ChatGPT

5. Trump addresses egg prices during his Joint Session of Congress

6. Dems react with signs

7. Trump takes swipe at Pocahontas

8. Cheeseboard and Knife for sale on the Marketplace

9. Trump pushes for tax cuts, Democrats to his physical right disagree

