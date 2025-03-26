Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 3/26/25: Dodge Ram off the EV Train, Mike Waltz related to Creed singer, Batman coffee mugs for sale, Palestinians protest Hamas in Gaza

Published on March 26, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Dodge Ram off the EV Train

Dodge Ram off the EV Train
Mike Waltz related to Creed Singer
3. Josh Hawley And Mollie Hemingway Discuss Holding Big Tech Accountable For Censorship

4. Vintage Milk Glass Batman and Robin coffee mugs

5. Palestinians Stage Rare Protest Against Hamas in Gaza

Palestinians Stage Rare Protest Against Hamas in Gaza – WSJ

