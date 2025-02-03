Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 2/3/2025: Video streaming the morning show, Chief Bailey, PETA wants us to stop eating wings, “Mr Freeze” McConnell goes to Leslie Stahl to criticize Trump, Sweater Machine, Is Todd Young a deep stater?

1. Tony to video stream the morning show soon, but he wants to be all in. Source: Getty

2. Will the IMPD cooperate with ICE if asked? Source: WISH-TV Tony re-asks the question after the IMPD fails to answer the question.

3. PETA wants us to eat broccoli instead of chicken wings for our Super Bowl parties Source: Getty PETA wants us to eat broccoli instead of chicken wings for our Super Bowl parties https://apnews.com/article/super-bowl-party-snack-prices-a2442dd75bfe6bd44c94cabb5472b221

4. "Mr Freeze" Mitch goes to Leslie Stahl to criticize Trump Source: Getty

5. Cold? Get this sweater machine!