Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 2/3/2025: Video streaming the morning show, Chief Bailey, PETA wants us to stop eating wings, “Mr Freeze” McConnell goes to Leslie Stahl to criticize Trump, Sweater Machine, Is Todd Young a deep stater?

Published on February 3, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Tony to video stream the morning show soon, but he wants to be all in.

2. Will the IMPD cooperate with ICE if asked?

Tony re-asks the question after the IMPD fails to answer the question. 

3. PETA wants us to eat broccoli instead of chicken wings for our Super Bowl parties

https://apnews.com/article/super-bowl-party-snack-prices-a2442dd75bfe6bd44c94cabb5472b221

4. "Mr Freeze" Mitch goes to Leslie Stahl to criticize Trump

5. Cold? Get this sweater machine!

6. Elon, is Todd Young a deep stater or not?

Elon Musk calls Indiana Senator Todd Young a ‘deep state puppet’ in now-deleted post | Fox 59

