Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/5/24: Mike Braun, MSNBC is broken, Al Sharpton, Moster 185, Biden Pre-Emptive Pardons

Published on December 5, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. The Braun Agenda

The Braun Agenda – https://indianacapitalchronicle.com/2024/12/04/gov-elect-braun-puts-forth-first-term-agenda/

2. Who cares what Al Sharpton thinks about Pete Hegseth?

Source: Getty

3. Moster 185 Paramotor for sale

4. Biden White House Weighs Preemptive Pardons for Potential Trump Targets

Source: Getty

Biden White House Weighs Preemptive Pardons for Potential Trump Targets – POLITICO

