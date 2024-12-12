Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/12/24: Albertsons drops merger with Kroger, Liquor Licenses, Elizabeth Warren is a Communist Monster, Very Warm Pricey Hat, Nancy Mace

Published on December 12, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Albertsons gives up on Kroger deal, then sues Kroger

Albertsons gives up on Kroger deal, then sues Kroger – https://www.ibj.com/articles/albertsons-gives-up-on-kroger-merger-sues-grocery-chain-for-failing-to-secure-deal?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines

2. Get a liquor license if you have the cash

Get a liquor license if you have the cash – https://www.ibj.com/articles/going-going-gone-package-store-bidding-dominates-alcohol-permit-auction?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

3. Elizabeth Warren is a communist monster

Elizabeth Warren is a communist monster – https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/people-can-be-pushed-only-so-far-warren-reacts-to-killing-of-health-care-ceo/ar-AA1vHobb

….the people got pushed too far on the 2020 election, and you favored jail without due process. But forget that, wait until a different group of people gets pushed too far….about you.

….this is the evil. The undoing of a civil society promoted by the elitists who insist on controlling our lives.

4. I think It's a Hat

5. Nancy Mace attacked

