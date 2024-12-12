Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/12/24: Albertsons drops merger with Kroger, Liquor Licenses, Elizabeth Warren is a Communist Monster, Very Warm Pricey Hat, Nancy Mace

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Albertsons gives up on Kroger deal, then sues Kroger – https://www.ibj.com/articles/albertsons-gives-up-on-kroger-merger-sues-grocery-chain-for-failing-to-secure-deal?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines

Get a liquor license if you have the cash – https://www.ibj.com/articles/going-going-gone-package-store-bidding-dominates-alcohol-permit-auction?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

3. Elizabeth Warren is a communist monster

Source: Getty

Elizabeth Warren is a communist monster – https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/people-can-be-pushed-only-so-far-warren-reacts-to-killing-of-health-care-ceo/ar-AA1vHobb

….the people got pushed too far on the 2020 election, and you favored jail without due process. But forget that, wait until a different group of people gets pushed too far….about you.

….this is the evil. The undoing of a civil society promoted by the elitists who insist on controlling our lives.