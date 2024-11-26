Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 11/26/24: Hanukkah, Formula 1, Scott Jennings, Championship legend car for sale, Walmart drops DEI

Published on November 26, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Hanukkah falls on Christmas this year

When Is Hanukkah (Chanukah) Celebrated in 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028? – Hanukkah Dates – Chabad.org

2. F1 Approves GM's Cadillac F1 Team Weeks After Andretti's Step Back

F1 Approves GM’s Cadillac F1 Team Weeks After Andretti’s Step Back

3. Jack Smith drops case against Trump… Because he had to

4. Scott Jennings drives CNN panel nuts… AGAIN

5. Championship legend car

6. Walmart pulls back on DEI and woke in general

Walmart pulls back on DEI and woke in general – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/11/26/walmart-pulls-back-on-dei-efforts-removes-some-lbgtq-merchandise-.html

File it under “Duh.com:” DEI promotes hostility and “authoritarian tendencies” – https://x.com/SwipeWright/status/1861085998379376997

