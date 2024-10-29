Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/29/24: VA appeals to SCOTUS, Andre Carson Cancels Meeting With Antisemite, Kamala Wants Wives To Lie To Their Husbands, Lincoln Towncar For Sale, Digging In The Dirt
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Virginia appeals to the Supreme Court
Virginia appeals to the Supreme Court – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/viriginia-gop-supreme-court/2024/10/28/id/1185753/
2. Andre Carson cancels meeting antisemite Francesca Albanese
3. Kamala wants wives to lie to their husbands
4. Kamala not doing well at Club Shay Shay
5. Today on the Marketplace: Arrive in style, 1990's style.
6. Digging in the dirt is good for you
Digging in the dirt is good for you. Cue Peter Gabriel! – https://medicalxpress.com/news/2024-10-playing-mud-dirt-boost-child.html
More from WIBC 93.1 FM