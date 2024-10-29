Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/29/24: VA appeals to SCOTUS, Andre Carson Cancels Meeting With Antisemite, Kamala Wants Wives To Lie To Their Husbands, Lincoln Towncar For Sale, Digging In The Dirt

Published on October 29, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Virginia appeals to the Supreme Court

Source: Getty

Virginia appeals to the Supreme Court – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/viriginia-gop-supreme-court/2024/10/28/id/1185753/

2. Andre Carson cancels meeting antisemite Francesca Albanese

3. Kamala wants wives to lie to their husbands

4. Kamala not doing well at Club Shay Shay

5. Today on the Marketplace: Arrive in style, 1990's style.

6. Digging in the dirt is good for you

Source: Getty

Digging in the dirt is good for you. Cue Peter Gabriel! – https://medicalxpress.com/news/2024-10-playing-mud-dirt-boost-child.html

