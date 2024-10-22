Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/22/24: Delphi Trial, Braun hasn’t run a great campaign, Liz Cheney is Broken, Duality of Democracy, Star Wars Landspeeder, Left Always Overplays Its Hand

Published on October 22, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Crime Scene Photos Shown During Delphi Trial Day Three

2. Mike Braun not running a great campaign

Source: Getty

3. Liz Cheney is embarrassing

Liz Cheney is embarrassing

4. Duality of Democracy

5. Radio Flyer Star Wars landspeeder on the Marketplace

6. Dems always overplaying their hand

Source: Getty

