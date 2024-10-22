Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/22/24: Delphi Trial, Braun hasn’t run a great campaign, Liz Cheney is Broken, Duality of Democracy, Star Wars Landspeeder, Left Always Overplays Its Hand
1. Crime Scene Photos Shown During Delphi Trial Day Three
2. Mike Braun not running a great campaign
3. Liz Cheney is embarrassing
4. Duality of Democracy
5. Radio Flyer Star Wars landspeeder on the Marketplace
6. Dems always overplaying their hand
