Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/21/24: Understanding the Election in Three Bourbons, NPR Doesn’t Understand Communism, MSNBC Promotes Conspiracy Theory, Demonic Baby On Sale, Those Who Support “Transitioning” Children Are Dangerous

Published on October 21, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Understanding the Election in Three Bourbons!!!! Tix on Sale Now

2. NPR doesn't know why Cuba lost power.

3. Dan Bongino to head the Secret Service under Trump?

4. Conspiracy Theorist

5. Demonic Baby on the Marketplace

6. Those who support "transitioning" children are dangerous, and base nothing on science

