Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/21/24: Understanding the Election in Three Bourbons, NPR Doesn’t Understand Communism, MSNBC Promotes Conspiracy Theory, Demonic Baby On Sale, Those Who Support “Transitioning” Children Are Dangerous
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Understanding the Election in Three Bourbons!!!! Tix on Sale Now
2. NPR doesn't know why Cuba lost power.
3. Dan Bongino to head the Secret Service under Trump?
4. Conspiracy Theorist
5. Demonic Baby on the Marketplace
6. Those who support "transitioning" children are dangerous, and base nothing on science
More from WIBC 93.1 FM