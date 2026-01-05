Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 1/5/26: JMV discusses the Colts disappointing season. Popcorn Moment: Ray Lyman, anchor for Telemundo Indy, discusses the feeling in Venezuela after the arrest of Maduro. Marketplace: Cherry Red Ottoman Set. Rumor has it that Walz will drop out of the Minnesota Governor’s race. The DONROE doctrine. 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen will return for the 2026 season
JMV joins to discuss.
2. Popcorn Moment: Ray Lyman, anchor for Telemundo Indy, discusses the feeling in Venezuela after the arrest of Maduro.
3. Marketplace: Cherry Red Ottoman Set
4. Rumor has it that Walz will drop out of the Minnesota Governor’s race
5. The DONROE doctrine
More from WIBC 93.1 FM