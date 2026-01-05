Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 1/5/26: JMV discusses the Colts disappointing season. Popcorn Moment: Ray Lyman, anchor for Telemundo Indy, discusses the feeling in Venezuela after the arrest of Maduro. Marketplace: Cherry Red Ottoman Set. Rumor has it that Walz will drop out of the Minnesota Governor’s race. The DONROE doctrine. 

Published on January 5, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

1. Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen will return for the 2026 season

JMV joins to discuss. 

 

 

2. Popcorn Moment: Ray Lyman, anchor for Telemundo Indy, discusses the feeling in Venezuela after the arrest of Maduro.

3. Marketplace: Cherry Red Ottoman Set

4. Rumor has it that Walz will drop out of the Minnesota Governor’s race

5. The DONROE doctrine

