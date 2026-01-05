Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 1/5/26: JMV discusses the Colts disappointing season. Popcorn Moment: Ray Lyman, anchor for Telemundo Indy, discusses the feeling in Venezuela after the arrest of Maduro. Marketplace: Cherry Red Ottoman Set. Rumor has it that Walz will drop out of the Minnesota Governor’s race. The DONROE doctrine. 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

1. Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen will return for the 2026 season JMV joins to discuss. 2. Popcorn Moment: Ray Lyman, anchor for Telemundo Indy, discusses the feeling in Venezuela after the arrest of Maduro. 3. Marketplace: Cherry Red Ottoman Set 4. Rumor has it that Walz will drop out of the Minnesota Governor’s race 5. The DONROE doctrine