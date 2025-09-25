3. Shooting at ICE facility in Dallas

FBI investigating the attack on ICE in Dallas – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/dallas-ice-office-shooting-9-24-2025

….the brother of the shooter says he wasn’t political and could not have made that shot – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/sep/24/dallas-ice-shooter-identified-29-year-old-joshua-jahn/

….cut through the nonsense. This was an attack on ICE officers. That a detainee was killed and not an ICE officer is happenstance, and awful. I am doubtful that any new information will change this.

….montage of MSNBC guests calling ICE the “gestapo” – https://x.com/townhallcom/status/1970888132712374476