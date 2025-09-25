Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/tony-katz-and-the-morning-news-1st-hr-9-25-25
1. Report on IEDC audit will be released late next week
2. Experts described the distribution of contracts to the same three men as abnormal and “ethically dubious,” an IndyStar investigation found.
3. Shooting at ICE facility in Dallas
FBI investigating the attack on ICE in Dallas – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/dallas-ice-office-shooting-9-24-2025
….the brother of the shooter says he wasn’t political and could not have made that shot – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/sep/24/dallas-ice-shooter-identified-29-year-old-joshua-jahn/
….cut through the nonsense. This was an attack on ICE officers. That a detainee was killed and not an ICE officer is happenstance, and awful. I am doubtful that any new information will change this.
….montage of MSNBC guests calling ICE the “gestapo” – https://x.com/townhallcom/status/1970888132712374476
4. Amazon recalls 500K consumer products
5. US Secret Service just launched an INVESTIGATION into the United Nations.
No need for an investigation, just stop funding the UN!