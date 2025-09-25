Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/25/25: Report on IEDC audit will be released late next week. Shooting at ICE facility in Dallas. Amazon recalls 500K consumer products. US Secret Service just launched an INVESTIGATION into the United Nations.  No need for an investigation, just stop funding the UN!. IU graduate program about “privilege”. Palestinian Authority Seeks £2 Trillion in Reparations from UK

Published on September 25, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/tony-katz-and-the-morning-news-1st-hr-9-25-25

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. Report on IEDC audit will be released late next week

2. Experts described the distribution of contracts to the same three men as abnormal and “ethically dubious,” an IndyStar investigation found.

3. Shooting at ICE facility in Dallas

FBI investigating the attack on ICE in Dallas – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/dallas-ice-office-shooting-9-24-2025

….the brother of the shooter says he wasn’t political and could not have made that shot – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/sep/24/dallas-ice-shooter-identified-29-year-old-joshua-jahn/

….cut through the nonsense. This was an attack on ICE officers. That a detainee was killed and not an ICE officer is happenstance, and awful. I am doubtful that any new information will change this.

….montage of MSNBC guests calling ICE the “gestapo” – https://x.com/townhallcom/status/1970888132712374476

4. Amazon recalls 500K consumer products

5. US Secret Service just launched an INVESTIGATION into the United Nations.

No need for an investigation, just stop funding the UN!

6. IU graduate program about “privilege”

Indiana State v Indiana Source:Getty

7. Palestinian Authority Seeks £2 Trillion in Reparations from UK

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Georgetown Road Shooting
Local

Indy Police: Man Fired Into Crowd, Shot Victims as They Crawled Away

Bright colorful autumn leaves texture background. Oak leaves close-up.
10 Items
Education

10 Fun Facts About Fall

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local

Former Brown County Surveyor Arrested, Accused of Misconduct and Fraud

Micah Beckwith
Local

Former Beckwith Senior Advisor Says Deepfake AI Topless Video Exists

USA - Politics - Bush Participates in Martin Luther King Jr Day of Service
18 Items
Entertainment

Secret (and Not-So-Secret) Talents of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Man and Wife Dead After Shooting, Police Chase in Indy

Micah Beckwith
Local

Lt. Gov. Beckwith Fights Back Against Former Staffer

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close