Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/10/24: Joe Hogsett, SpaceX, RFK Jr, James Earl Jones, Tyreek Hill, Kentucky Shooter, Caitlin Clark Corn Maze, Max Lewis

Published on September 10, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Indy Councilors Approve Committee To Investigate Harassment Claims

Indy Councilors Approve Committee To Investigate Harassment Claims (wibc.com)

2. SpaceX launches 4 people, including a billionaire, on the most ambitious private human spaceflight yet

SpaceX launches 4 people, including a billionaire, on the most ambitious private human spaceflight yet (msn.com)

3. RFK Jr. loses attempt to withdraw from Michigan ballot

RFK Jr. loses attempt to withdraw from Michigan ballot (msn.com)

4. James Earl Jones Dead: 'Darth Vader' Voice Was 93

James Earl Jones Dead: ‘Darth Vader’ Voice Was 93 (hollywoodreporter.com)

5. Bodycam Footage Shows Quick Escalation After Police Pulled Over Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill

6. Manhunt continues for I-75 Kentucky Shooter

7. Caitlin Clark corn maze

Caitlin Clark corn maze celebrates Indiana Fever star rookie (indystar.com)

8. Max Lewis doing journalism at Fox 59 / CBS 4

9. Max Lewis asks Indianapolis City-County Councilors their thoughts about the Mayor's odd behavior over the weekend

