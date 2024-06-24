Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/24/24: Trump – Biden Debate, Illegal Immigration, Star Wars Jewelry, Taylor Swift, Hope

Published on June 24, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Trump – Biden Debate this Thursday

President Donald J. Trump... Source:Getty

Listen:

The debate must happen, because of Minnesota and Virginia. 

Polling in Minnesota and Virginia is trending Trump – https://x.com/joeconchatv/status/1801755100823572832?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….and look at black voters – https://x.com/joeconchatv/status/1802703703851299100?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

2. Swim trials here in a Indianapolis was a tremendous success

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 9 Source:Getty

3. 60% oppose illegal immigration

Migrants At The US-Mexico Border Source:Getty

Listen:

4. Today on the Marketplace: Star Wars marketing is getting insane.

Listen:

5. Taylor Swift… A multibillionaire… gets an entire audience of mainly kids to scream “F*ck the Patriarchy.

6. Some hope still exists for society

Landscape with light shining through a gap in the clouds Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Some hope still exists for society – https://nypost.com/2024/06/18/us-news/good-samaritans-beat-tied-up-ecuadorean-migrant-busted-in-rape-of-13-year-old-girl-at-kissena-park/ 

