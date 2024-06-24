Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/24/24: Trump – Biden Debate, Illegal Immigration, Star Wars Jewelry, Taylor Swift, Hope

1. Trump – Biden Debate this Thursday

Source:Getty

Listen:

The debate must happen, because of Minnesota and Virginia.

Polling in Minnesota and Virginia is trending Trump – https://x.com/joeconchatv/status/1801755100823572832?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….and look at black voters – https://x.com/joeconchatv/status/1802703703851299100?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA