Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/24/24: Trump – Biden Debate, Illegal Immigration, Star Wars Jewelry, Taylor Swift, Hope

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Trump – Biden Debate this ThursdaySource:Getty
The debate must happen, because of Minnesota and Virginia.
Polling in Minnesota and Virginia is trending Trump – https://x.com/joeconchatv/status/1801755100823572832?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….and look at black voters – https://x.com/joeconchatv/status/1802703703851299100?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
2. Swim trials here in a Indianapolis was a tremendous successSource:Getty
3. 60% oppose illegal immigrationSource:Getty
4. Today on the Marketplace: Star Wars marketing is getting insane.
5. Taylor Swift… A multibillionaire… gets an entire audience of mainly kids to scream “F*ck the Patriarchy.
6. Some hope still exists for societySource:Getty
Some hope still exists for society – https://nypost.com/2024/06/18/us-news/good-samaritans-beat-tied-up-ecuadorean-migrant-busted-in-rape-of-13-year-old-girl-at-kissena-park/