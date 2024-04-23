Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/23/24: Braun, SCOTUS Homeless, Facebook Marketplace, Left falls in love with Segregation again

Published on April 23, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Mike Braun pulls out

Congress Works To Pass Funding Legislation And Avoid Government Shutdown Source:Getty

Sen. Mike Braun pulls out of Tuesday’s GOP gubernatorial debate (msn.com)

2. SCOTUS divided over constitutionality of criminal penalties for homelessness

Protest Outside Supreme Court During Arguments Over Homeless Source:Getty

Is the Supreme Court going to let cities make moves on homelessness? – https://www.wsj.com/us-news/law/supreme-court-signals-sympathy-for-cities-plagued-by-homeless-camps-ce29ae81?mod=hp_lead_pos3

Court divided over constitutionality of criminal penalties for homelessness – SCOTUSblog

3. Tony and Matt see what’s selling on Facebook marketplace

4. The Left falls in love with segregation. Again

Arkansas Governor Orval Faubus speaking to Crowd, one holding Confederate flag, gathered at Arkansas State Capitol to protest Integration of Central High School, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA, John T. Bledsoe, U.S. News & World Report Magazine Photograph Col Source:Getty

The Left falls in love with segregation. Again – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2024/04/22/the-identity-obsessed-left-brings-back-segregation-n4928398

