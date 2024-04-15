Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr – 4/15/24: Blockade, Pacers, Iran, Caitlin Clark, Kyle Rittenhouse

3. Don’t is not a foreign policy

Iran shoots drones, ballistic missiles at Israel – https://nypost.com/2024/04/13/world-news/iran-launches-attack-on-israel-live-updates/

….the vast majority were shot down by Iron Dome, with help from the US and the Jordanians. That said, lets give credit where it is due…and its not to Jordan, who only was working in their best interest. It’s to the idea of Iron Dome. Its to the idea of a strong defense. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez cried – CRIED! – when the US gave more funding for Iron Dome a few years back.