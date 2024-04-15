Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr – 4/15/24: Blockade, Pacers, Iran, Caitlin Clark, Kyle Rittenhouse

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Pro-Palestine Protest Still On?Source:Pro-Palestinian supporters gathered on Monument Circle
reference:
Pro-Palestine Protest Still On After Iran’s Attack on Israel (wibc.com)
2. Pacers are in the playoffs
Listen:
reference:
Pacers Seal 6-Seed In East With Dominating Win Over Atlanta (1075thefan.com)
3. Don’t is not a foreign policySource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Iran shoots drones, ballistic missiles at Israel – https://nypost.com/2024/04/13/world-news/iran-launches-attack-on-israel-live-updates/
….the vast majority were shot down by Iron Dome, with help from the US and the Jordanians. That said, lets give credit where it is due…and its not to Jordan, who only was working in their best interest. It’s to the idea of Iron Dome. Its to the idea of a strong defense. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez cried – CRIED! – when the US gave more funding for Iron Dome a few years back.
4. WNBA draft 2nt. Fever expected to pick Caitlin ClarkSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Caitlin Clark is ‘the biggest star in sports right now.’ And she’s coming to Indiana. (msn.com)
5. Kyle Rittenhouse is a putz, but should be allowed to speakSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Good on Kent State – https://www.thecollegefix.com/nearly-5000-want-kyle-rittenhouse-event-at-kent-state-canceled-university-backs-free-speech/