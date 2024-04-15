Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr – 4/15/24: Blockade, Pacers, Iran, Caitlin Clark, Kyle Rittenhouse

Published on April 15, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Pro-Palestine Protest Still On?

Palestine Protest Source:Pro-Palestinian supporters gathered on Monument Circle

 

reference:

Pro-Palestine Protest Still On After Iran’s Attack on Israel (wibc.com)

2. Pacers are in the playoffs

Pacers logo on basketball court

Listen:

reference:

Pacers Seal 6-Seed In East With Dominating Win Over Atlanta (1075thefan.com)

3. Don’t is not a foreign policy

Iranians Celebrate Iran's IRGC Missile And UAV Attack Against Israel Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Iran shoots drones, ballistic missiles at Israel – https://nypost.com/2024/04/13/world-news/iran-launches-attack-on-israel-live-updates/

….the vast majority were shot down by Iron Dome, with help from the US and the Jordanians. That said, lets give credit where it is due…and its not to Jordan, who only was working in their best interest. It’s to the idea of Iron Dome. Its to the idea of a strong defense. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez cried – CRIED! – when the US gave more funding for Iron Dome a few years back.

 

4. WNBA draft 2nt. Fever expected to pick Caitlin Clark

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four Source:Getty

Listen:

 

reference:

Caitlin Clark is ‘the biggest star in sports right now.’ And she’s coming to Indiana. (msn.com)

5. Kyle Rittenhouse is a putz, but should be allowed to speak

"Candace" Hosted By Candace Owens Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Good on Kent State – https://www.thecollegefix.com/nearly-5000-want-kyle-rittenhouse-event-at-kent-state-canceled-university-backs-free-speech/

