Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/10/25: Market rally on tariff pause, House not voting on Trump tax cut, Iran, Tostitos recall, The property tax compromise

Published on April 10, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. The market rally and the tariff pause

The market rally and the tariff pause – https://nypost.com/2025/04/09/us-news/trump-pauses-tariff-hikes-for-90-days-against-most-countries-hikes-china-rate-to-125/

….this is what America will take away from Trump’s move – https://www.wsj.com/world/china/china-trump-trade-tariff-war-98676e74?mod=WSJ_home_supertopperbottom_pos_2

….”Do not retaliate. You will be rewarded.” – https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/09/trump-tariffs-live-updates.html

2. Looks like the trade war was all about China

Looks like the trade war was all about China

3. House not voting on Trump tax cuts. Yet.

House not voting on Trump tax cuts. Yet.
House not voting on Trump tax cuts. Yet. – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/johnson-scraps-vote-on-trump-budget-blueprint-in-face-of-conservative-opposition/

….and this is just nonsense. Elizabeth Warren must be thrilled – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/apr/9/republicans-mull-higher-taxes-wealthiest-americans-pay-cuts/

….but they are moving on activist judges – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-backed-bill-stop-rogue-judges-passes-house

4. Trump, Iran and force

Trump, Iran and force – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/iran-nuclear/2025/04/09/id/1206323/

Satellite image shows US aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson nearing Iran 

5. Frito-Lay Tostitos chip recall upgraded to highest risk level — consumption ‘could cause death’

6. The property tax compromise

The property tax compromise
The property tax compromise – https://www.ibj.com/articles/house-increases-homeowner-relief-in-property-tax-compromise-with-braun?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

….vote coming Thursday – https://wibc.com/600032/final-vote-on-the-property-tax-bill-expected-thursday/

