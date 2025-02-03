Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/3/2025: Canadians are pissed, Fight for the Panama Canal, The End of USAid, Airstrikes against ISIS in Somalia, Trump: The First 100* Days with Tony Katz, Class-action lawsuit against the FAA for its “diversity” hiring. Plane crash in Philadelphia

Published on February 3, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. The Canadians seem pretty PO'ed

51st state react to the Trump tariffs

2. The fight for the Panama Canal is a smart one

The fight for the Panama Canal is a smart one – https://www.axios.com/2025/02/02/trump-panama-canal-china-rubio

3. The end of USAID

The end of USAID – https://www.cnn.com/2025/02/02/politics/usaid-officials-leave-musk-doge/index.html

4. Airstrikes against ISIS in Somalia

Airstrikes against ISIS in Somalia – https://redstate.com/wardclark/2025/02/02/this-is-how-you-do-it-video-of-air-strike-that-erased-isis-leader-from-the-planet-n2185108

5. Trump: The First 100* Days with Tony Katz

6. The class-action lawsuit against the FAA for its "diversity" hiring

The class-action lawsuit against the FAA for its “diversity” hiring – https://nypost.com/2025/01/31/us-news/faa-embroiled-in-lawsuit-alleging-it-turned-away-1000-applicants-based-on-race/

7. Plane crash in Philadelphia

Black box found, victims list updated, in tragic Philadelphia plane crash

