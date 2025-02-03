Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/3/2025: Canadians are pissed, Fight for the Panama Canal, The End of USAid, Airstrikes against ISIS in Somalia, Trump: The First 100* Days with Tony Katz, Class-action lawsuit against the FAA for its “diversity” hiring. Plane crash in Philadelphia
1. The Canadians seem pretty PO'ed
51st state react to the Trump tariffs
2. The fight for the Panama Canal is a smart one
The fight for the Panama Canal is a smart one – https://www.axios.com/2025/02/02/trump-panama-canal-china-rubio
3. The end of USAID
The end of USAID – https://www.cnn.com/2025/02/02/politics/usaid-officials-leave-musk-doge/index.html
4. Airstrikes against ISIS in Somalia
Airstrikes against ISIS in Somalia – https://redstate.com/wardclark/2025/02/02/this-is-how-you-do-it-video-of-air-strike-that-erased-isis-leader-from-the-planet-n2185108
5. Trump: The First 100* Days with Tony Katz
6. The class-action lawsuit against the FAA for its "diversity" hiring
The class-action lawsuit against the FAA for its “diversity” hiring – https://nypost.com/2025/01/31/us-news/faa-embroiled-in-lawsuit-alleging-it-turned-away-1000-applicants-based-on-race/
7. Plane crash in Philadelphia
Black box found, victims list updated, in tragic Philadelphia plane crash
