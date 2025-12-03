Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/3/25: Redistricting Passes House committee 8-5. Minnesota Somali Fraud. Dems questioning Trump health. Jews playing Christmas tunes. GOP holds seat in TN Special Election

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Redistricting Passes House committee 8-5 Passes House committee 8-5 – https://www.indystar.com/story/news/politics/2025/12/02/indiana-redistricting-map-committee-vote/87571245007/ 2. Somali fraud in Minnesota 3. Dems question Trump health again. 4. Jews playing Christmas Tunes 5. Republican Matt Van Epps defeats ‘AOC of Tennessee’ in close congressional special election