Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/3/25: Redistricting Passes House committee 8-5. Minnesota Somali Fraud. Dems questioning Trump health. Jews playing Christmas tunes. GOP holds seat in TN Special Election

Published on December 3, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Redistricting Passes House committee 8-5

Passes House committee 8-5 – https://www.indystar.com/story/news/politics/2025/12/02/indiana-redistricting-map-committee-vote/87571245007/

2. Somali fraud in Minnesota

3. Dems question Trump health again.

4. Jews playing Christmas Tunes

5. Republican Matt Van Epps defeats ‘AOC of Tennessee’ in close congressional special election

