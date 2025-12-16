Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/16/25: No suspects in Brown University killings. Trump is downgrading weed? Jews playing Christmas Tunes. Trump’s ridiculous Rob Reiner post 

Published on December 16, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. No suspects in Brown University killings

No suspects in Brown University killings – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/brown-university-mass-shooting-manhunt-gunman-12-15-2025

….but witnesses say he yelled “allahu akbar.”- https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/brown-university-shooting-victim-id-134000468.html

….CNN knows nothing about firearms and nothing about who carries them. Nothing – https://www.shootingnewsweekly.com/media/this-is-why-you-should-never-trust-a-cnn-or-any-mainstream-media-expert-analyst/

2. Trump is downgrading weed?

Trump is downgrading weed? – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/dec/15/conservatives-line-trumps-marijuana-downgrade/

3. Jews playing Christmas Tunes

4. Trump’s ridiculous Rob Reiner post 

