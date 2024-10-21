Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/21/24: Sununu Talks Trump, China, Who Leaked To Hezbollah, Delphi Trial, Don’t Be A Creepy Clown, McDONALD’s Trump
1. GOP Gov. Chris Sununu calls Trump's rhetoric “hyperbole.”
2. Credit where it is due: Maybe the US does understand the threat from China
Credit where it is due: Maybe the US does understand the threat from China – https://www.wsj.com/world/us-military-pacific-airfield-china-cc96cdc6?mod=hp_lead_pos7
3. Who leaked the data about the Israeli attack on Hezbollah?
https://www.wsj.com/politics/national-security/u-s-investigating-intelligence-leak-about-israels-plans-for-attacking-iran-e6b53968?mod=hp_lead_pos3
4. The latest on the Delphi trial
The latest on the Delphi trial – https://wibc.com/category/delphi-case/
5. Don't be a creepy clown this Halloween
6. McDONALD's Trump
Trump makes the fries – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-makes-fries-pennsylvania-mcdonalds-ive-now-worked-15-minutes-more-than-kamala
