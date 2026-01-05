Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/5/26: Maduro captured in attack and raid of Caracas. Minnesota fraud. Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen will return for the 2026 season. Tony’s X account was hacked yesterday. The Left could not look worse in their reaction to Maduro’s capture.

1. Maduro captured in attack and raid of Caracas

Maduro captured in attack and raid of Caracas – https://x.com/presssec/status/2007382016321364308?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….US military built a replica of Maduro’s compound and trained on it – https://x.com/guypbenson/status/2007616344603406797?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….Trump says Maduro was bum rushed – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-reveals-venezuelas-maduro-captured-fortress-like-house-he-got-bum-rushed-so-fast

….a reminder from Rubio that Maduro was not the legitimate President – https://x.com/secrubio/status/1949424526401692094?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….will Machado replace Maduro? – https://nypost.com/2026/01/03/world-news/venezuelan-opposition-leader-2025-nobel-peace-prize-winner-maria-corina-machado-poised-to-take-the-place-of-nicolas-maduro/

….Kamala Harris and Communist sympathizers are angry – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/kamala-harris-blasts-trump-administrations-capture-venezuelas-maduro-unlawful-unwise

….there is a legitimate constitutional question here. But the Left is angry because they hate Trump more than they love liberty. They want Maduro there. They want no one to notice the failure of their beliefs. But the people of Venezuela are celebrating. Ask why. And remember that election day is November 3rd, 2026

….and then there is MTG – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/jan/4/marjorie-taylor-greene-challenges-trumps-rationale-capture-venezuelan/

….and as a reminder, Biden and Harris offered a $25 million reward for Maduro – https://x.com/mrddmia/status/2007656930018504729?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….who is Venezuelan VP Rodriguez – https://www.wsj.com/world/americas/venezuelas-new-leader-is-a-hardline-socialist-like-maduro-875336e9?mod=WSJ_home_mediumtopper_pos_1

….this was about drugs, sure. But it was also about oil. Which is really about China, Russia and Iran. The Monroe Doctrine has returned and is being exercised in a large way – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/irans-calculations-are-scrambled-by-u-s-raid-in-caracas-685eb58c?mod=WSJ_home_mediumtopper_pos_4

….more – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/jan/4/russia-china-condemn-us-capture-nicolas-maduro-say-support-regime/