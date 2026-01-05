Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/5/26: Maduro captured in attack and raid of Caracas. Minnesota fraud. Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen will return for the 2026 season. Tony’s X account was hacked yesterday. The Left could not look worse in their reaction to Maduro’s capture.

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Maduro captured in attack and raid of Caracas
Maduro captured in attack and raid of Caracas – https://x.com/presssec/status/2007382016321364308?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….US military built a replica of Maduro’s compound and trained on it – https://x.com/guypbenson/status/2007616344603406797?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….Trump says Maduro was bum rushed – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-reveals-venezuelas-maduro-captured-fortress-like-house-he-got-bum-rushed-so-fast
….a reminder from Rubio that Maduro was not the legitimate President – https://x.com/secrubio/status/1949424526401692094?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….will Machado replace Maduro? – https://nypost.com/2026/01/03/world-news/venezuelan-opposition-leader-2025-nobel-peace-prize-winner-maria-corina-machado-poised-to-take-the-place-of-nicolas-maduro/
….Kamala Harris and Communist sympathizers are angry – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/kamala-harris-blasts-trump-administrations-capture-venezuelas-maduro-unlawful-unwise
….there is a legitimate constitutional question here. But the Left is angry because they hate Trump more than they love liberty. They want Maduro there. They want no one to notice the failure of their beliefs. But the people of Venezuela are celebrating. Ask why. And remember that election day is November 3rd, 2026
….and then there is MTG – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/jan/4/marjorie-taylor-greene-challenges-trumps-rationale-capture-venezuelan/
….and as a reminder, Biden and Harris offered a $25 million reward for Maduro – https://x.com/mrddmia/status/2007656930018504729?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….who is Venezuelan VP Rodriguez – https://www.wsj.com/world/americas/venezuelas-new-leader-is-a-hardline-socialist-like-maduro-875336e9?mod=WSJ_home_mediumtopper_pos_1
….this was about drugs, sure. But it was also about oil. Which is really about China, Russia and Iran. The Monroe Doctrine has returned and is being exercised in a large way – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/irans-calculations-are-scrambled-by-u-s-raid-in-caracas-685eb58c?mod=WSJ_home_mediumtopper_pos_4
….more – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/jan/4/russia-china-condemn-us-capture-nicolas-maduro-say-support-regime/
2. Of course they lied about the alleged break in at their alleged daycare facility
Of course they lied about the alleged break in at their alleged daycare facility – https://nypost.com/2025/12/31/us-news/minnesota-somali-run-daycare-bizarrely-says-all-their-important-documents-about-child-care-were-stolen-in-mystery-break-in/
….Newsnation backs up Nick Shirley expose – https://x.com/collinrugg/status/2006562328175616175?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….seven years ago, the reporting on money being sent back to Somalia – https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/2006453799364223257?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….Rep. Jason Lewis discussing the fraud in 2014 – https://x.com/rightanglenews/status/2007099139193258249?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….SBA bans borrowers in Minnesota – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/sba-bans-7000-borrowers-minnesota-fraud-scandal/
….the issues with the same fraud in Ohio – https://x.com/tonylanenv/status/2006386626084352244?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….in Washington State, the AG threatens journalists who report on fraud – https://www.zerohedge.com/political/washington-state-ag-warns-citizen-journalists-stop-investigating-somali-daycares-or-face
3. Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen will return for the 2026 season
4. Tony’s X account was hacked yesterday.Source:n/a
The Left could not look worse in their reaction to Maduro’s capture
Mamdani: We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.