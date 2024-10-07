Three Men Arrested for Eight Armed Robberies of Indianapolis-Area Cell Phone Stores

–Three men from Indianapolis were sentenced to federal prison for eight armed robberies of Indianapolis-area cell phone stores. 20-year-old Quintez Tucker received a 30-year prison sentence. 21-year-old D’Maurah Bryant got a 25-year sentence. 21-year-old Robdarius Williams was sentenced to nine and a half years in prison. All three men also got three years of supervised release.

Court documents say all three men were involved in robberies that happened from November 8 through December 3, 2021. Police say Tucker and Bryant worked together to rob eight cell phone retailers by pointing their guns at employees, demanding cash, cell phones, and accessories from both store employees and customers.“Williams joined in the eighth and final armed robbery as the getaway driver, stole a license plate for the getaway car, and took Tucker to pick up an AR-style rifle used in the robbery,” said the Department of Justice in a Monday news release.Tucker is also ordered to pay nearly $65,000 in restitution while Bryant will have to pay a little more than $24,000 back. “No one should have a gun pointed in their face by heartless criminals simply because they went shopping, or went to work,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “These armed criminals terrorized their victims with utter disregard for the consequences of their actions—going so far as to point an AR-style firearm at a toddler as their parent shielded the child with their body. These horrific crimes will not be tolerated in our community. The Department of Justice has no higher priority than keeping the public safe from armed, violent crimes. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the FBI, the Fishers Police Department, IMPD, and our federal prosecutors, our communities will be protected from these criminals for many years to come.” “The lengthy sentences handed out should serve as a deterrent to remind potential offenders that the FBI and our law enforcement partners are committed to protecting those who live in the communities we serve,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton. “The defendants didn’t just steal items; they instilled a sense of fear in and disrupted the lives of their victims. This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that organizers say brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.