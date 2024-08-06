The Indiana State Fair and Pacers Sports & Entertainment...
The Indiana State Fair and Pacers Sports & Entertainment Dedicate New Basketball Court
The Indiana State Fair and Pacers Sports & Entertainment Dedicate New Basketball Court
The Indiana State Fair unveiled a new permanent outdoor basketball court, thanks to a collaboration with Pacers Sports & Entertainment earlier today.
The dedication ceremony included inspiring speeches from Governor Eric Holcomb, PS&E Executive Vice President Danny Lopez, and Indiana State Fair Executive Director Cindy Hoye.
WNBA All-Stars Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, and Erica Wheeler were also present, engaging with children and fans by shooting hoops on the new court.
“We are incredibly grateful to our partners with Pacers Sports & Entertainment and the Indiana Fever to bring this new basketball court to life,” said Cindy Hoye, Executive Director of the Indiana State Fairgrounds. “This court now becomes an annual tradition to enjoy while visiting the State Fair, and a community asset into the future. Today marks an important moment in our history and future.”
“What can be more exciting than bringing together two of Indiana’s most important traditions – the State Fair and the game of basketball,” said Mel Raines, PS&E CEO. “We are so grateful to Cindy and her team at the Fair, and we can’t wait to see generations of visitors enjoying this fantastic new court!”
The state-of-the-art basketball court at the fairgrounds is now open to the public during the 167th Indiana State Fair. You can find a rendering to the art here (https://bit.ly/4fwdqPl). This court is designed to be a venue for basketball enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. Check out some photos below from the event!
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
More from WIBC 93.1 FM