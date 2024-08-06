The Indiana State Fair and Pacers Sports & Entertainment Dedicate New Basketball Court

The Indiana State Fair unveiled a new permanent outdoor basketball court, thanks to a collaboration with Pacers Sports & Entertainment earlier today.

The dedication ceremony included inspiring speeches from Governor Eric Holcomb, PS&E Executive Vice President Danny Lopez, and Indiana State Fair Executive Director Cindy Hoye.

WNBA All-Stars Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, and Erica Wheeler were also present, engaging with children and fans by shooting hoops on the new court.