The Funniest Celebrity Statue FAILS

The Statue of Liberty, Christ the Redeemer, Michelangelo’s David, these are just a few of the incredible statues around the world that bring culture and people together. Then there’s this ragtag group…

A newly unveiled statue of Martin Luther King Jr. is receiving mix signals in a Florida community.

The bronze statue, “The Ripple,” was revealed in Winter Park, a suburb of Orlando last month. The statue is of King in his suit, holding a book in one hand with his other raised to the sky.

What was supposed to be a center point of honoring a great American is now the center point of conversation around the internet. People online and around the neighborhood can’t help but notice the statue looks a bit disproportionate from his body to what resembles a ‘bobblehead’ like face.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

A local even told NBC that he thinks they should take down the half million-dollar statue and redo the project.

“His head was too big, his arm was too big, and it looked really like a caricature of Dr. King and really didn’t look anything like him. Do it over. It just isn’t good enough for a permanent, lifelong representation of someone that is just so important to our history.”

This story had Hammer and Nigel reminiscing some of the other statues that had incredibly failed not only the celebrity, but the people who had to view it. Check out their list below!

1. Cristiano Ronaldo Source:Getty The world-famous soccer player was (questionably) honored at Portugal’s Madeira International Airport to Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017 with this bust. However, after the internet mercilessly roasted the statue, a second one was commissioned. 2. Melania Trump Source:Getty The life-sized statue of first lady Melania Trump fell more than short when capturing her beauty. Not only was the wooden statue proudly displayed in her hometown of Sevnica in Slovenia in July 2019, but someone also set fire to it. The act could have been political, but let’s be honest, it could have also been an act for the community. Pictured is the bronze replacement that now stands in its place. 3. Lucille Ball Source:Facebook. The most infamous statue fail of all time… and the comedy legend didn’t deserve it. The statue of Lucy was unleashed on her hometown of Celoron, New York back in 2015. Fans immediately called for the nightmare of a legacy to be taken down. A Facebook group called “We Love Lucy! Get Rid of this Statue” was able to eventually pressure the town mayor into a much better replacement.