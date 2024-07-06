Silver Alert Declared for Missing Hoosier Family

STATEWIDE — You have probably seen Silver Alerts for missing Hoosiers, but one has now been declared for an entire family.

Indy Metro Police need your help locating the Terrells, who have been missing since Thursday afternoon.

They say 4-year-old girl Frankie, 3-year-old girl Queen, and 1-year-old boy King were last seen with their parents, Willie and Jessika Terrell.

Willie Terrell, 50, is described as a 5’5″, 180-pound man with brown eyes. Jessika Terrell, 31, is described as a 5’5″, 150-pound woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Jessika Terrell may also go by the name “Jessika Officer.”

If you see any of the family members or know anything about their disappearance, please call IMPD at 317-327-6541, or dial 9-1-1.

Continue scrolling to see pictures of each of the missing family members.