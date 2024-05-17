Scottie Scheffler Arrested Ahead Of Round 2 At PGA Championship

Yep you heard it right… Scottie Scheffler was arrested this morning ahead of rounf 2 at the 2024 PGA Championship.

Scheffler was booked into a Louisville jail Friday morning after being detained by police near the entrance of Valhalla Golf Club.

Scheffler is being charged with second degree assault on a police officer, which is a felony, as well as criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington witnessed the arrest, explaining that “a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to (Scheffler’s) attempt to drive past a police officer” toward the golf course. The second round of play at Valhalla had been delayed after a pedestrian was struck and killed near the entrace to the golf course, resulting in significant police activity in the area.



Darlington posted a video clip on social media of Scheffler being escorted by police while in handcuffs ahead of the second round of play, and described the events as he witnessed them on social media and on ESPN. The video shows police detaining Scheffler and an officer telling Darlington that the golfer is going to jail. Darlington added that Scheffler, while in handcuffs, looked toward to the reporter and said: “Please help me.”



Check out some reaction on social media below.

The post Scottie Scheffler Arrested Ahead Of Round 2 At PGA Championship appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Scottie Scheffler Arrested Ahead Of Round 2 At PGA Championship was originally published on 1075thefan.com