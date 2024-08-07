New Collector’s Meals at McDonald’s Feature Collectible Cups

Love National? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

STATEWIDE — If you enjoy a trip to McDonald’s from time to time – and sometimes consider getting a Happy Meal because, who doesn’t want to bring home a toy? – you may want to order a Collector’s Meal.With these, you can get a classic McDonald’s order, along with a collectible cup that features a nostalgic design. Designs are inspired by Beanie Babies, Coca-Cola, Hello Kitty/Peanuts, and more.And, if you feel self-conscious about bringing home a McDonald’s collectible, the company notes that Collector’s Meals work for adults.Morgan Flatley, Global Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald’s, notes that the cups allow “longtime fans to relive treasured moments and helping a new generation make their own lasting memories.” Each meal will also feature a Sausage McMuffin sandwich combo during breakfast hours, or the choice of a 10-piece Chicken McNugget or Big Mac combo at other times. They will be available at participating restaurants, starting August 13th. Continue scrolling to see images of all of the collectible cups that will be available.