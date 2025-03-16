Listen Live
Indiana, Ball State, and Notre Dame All in NCAA Women's Tournament Field

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament: Where Notre Dame, Indiana, and Ball State End Up

Published on March 16, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS–Three Indiana teams are in the field for the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. With a record of 26-5, Notre Dame is a 3 seed, but they have lost three of their last five games, including a 61-56 loss to Duke in the ACC Tournament Semifinal. They will play 14th seeded Stephen F. Austin (29-5) on Friday March 21 in Regional 3. That’s in Birmingham. The Indiana Hoosiers made the tournament for the sixth straight year. It’s also their seventh appearance under 11th year head coach Teri Moren. They went 19-12 overall. As a 9 seed, they’ll face 8th seeded Utah on Friday March 21 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

For the second time in program history, the Ball State women (27-7) have made the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. They are a 12 seed in the Spokane 1 Regional. Their opponent is 5th seeded Ole Miss (20-10) on Friday March 21 in Waco, Texas.

Source: Getty

Source: Getty

Source: Ball State Women’s Basketball

