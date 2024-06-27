Indiana State Fair Announces More Artists That Will Perform On The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage

The Indiana State Fair is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable musical experience with another announcement that consists of more stellar artists set to grace the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage. This year, fair attendees can look forward to an eclectic mix of performances ranging from iconic tributes to legendary musicians, promising entertainment for all.

Excitingly, gate admission is the only requirement to enjoy these incredible performances, making it accessible for all fair attendees to revel in the music and festivities. Whether you’re a fan of classic rock, blues, or Latin beats, the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair promises something for everyone.

Take a look below to see who has most recently been added to the schedule!