Handing 2024 Colts Mid-Season Awards

INDIANAPOLIS – Just like that, the Colts are at the mid-way point of the 2024 season. With a 17-game schedule, entering Week 9 marks that point as the Colts sit at 4-4 with November here. Even though the Colts bye week won’t arrive until Week 14, this part of the NFL calendar allows a chance to re-set and evaluate the first half of the season. Let’s hand out some mid-season awards:

1. MVP: Josh Downs Source: Getty MVP: Josh Downs It tells you something about the season Josh Downs has had when two missed games can still lead to him building a strong MVP (best player) resume. Despite missing those 2 games, Downs is on pace for a season around these numbers: 80 catches, 877 yards, 8 touchdowns. He’s proven to be a reliable option on third down underneath routes, but also showcasing something more down the field. Others receiving votes: Jonathan Taylor

2. Offensive Player of the Year: Jonathan Taylor Source: Getty Offensive Player of the Year: Jonathan Taylor Like Downs, an abbreviated Jonathan Taylor season is still enough to take home OPOY honors. Taylor has 92 carries for 454 yards and 5 touchdowns in his 5 games played this season. The 90.8 rushing yards per game ranks 4th in the NFL and is the 2nd highest of Taylor’s career. Some thought went to Bernhard Raimann as the offensive line has had a nice season, but the latest memory was probably the worst of the season for the OL/Raimann. Others receiving votes: Bernhard Raimann, Alec Pierce

Defensive Player of the Year: Samuel Womack III Source: Getty Defensive Player of the Year: Samuel Womack III Seriously. It was hard me to point to an individual defensive player as the overwhelming winner here. But I'll go with Womack. The Colts needed Womack early in the year with the loss of JuJu Brents and struggles of Dallis Flowers. Womack has answered in allowing just 4 catches in 13 targets this season (30.8 percent) and a 40.2 QB rating. That 30.8 completion percentage allowed is tops in the entire NFL and the rating is 7th. Others receiving votes: Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, Dayo Odeyingbo, Nick Cross

4. Rookie of the Year: Laiatu Latu Source: Getty Rookie of the Year: Laiatu Latu A bit by default, Laiatu Latu takes home our Rookie of the Year, although Tanor Bortolini got some serious consideration. Latu has 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, 6 quarterback hits and 12 pressures in his first NFL season. Ideally, the Colts would have gotten a little bit more in the finishing of plays from Latu, but his pressure presence is still at a nice level. It’s disappointing AD Mitchell hasn’t garnered more attention here given that he’s played a decent amount. Others receiving votes: Tanor Bortolini

5. Breakout Player: Alec Pierce Source: Getty Breakout Player: Alec Pierce It might be odd to have a receiver with 3 catches for 26 yards in the last 3 weeks taking home this honor. But let’s not forget about the overall season Pierce has had so far. He’s got 16 catches for 394 yards, an NFL-best 24.6 yards per catch, and 3 touchdowns. He’s on pace to shatter his previous season-high of yards (593). Several of these ‘breakout’ candidates are coming near/at the end of their respective rookie contracts. Others receiving votes: Dayo Odeyingbo, Nick Cross