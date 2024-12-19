Grinch Punch, Jack Frosties, Christmas Mimosas + 12 More Easy...
Grinch Punch, Jack Frosties, Christmas Mimosas + 12 More Easy and Delicious Holiday Drinks for Adults
1. The Festive Pomegranate French 75
Individual
1 1/2 oz gin
3/4 oz pomegranate syrup
3/4 oz lemon juice
2–3 oz prosecco
Pitcher
2 cups gin
3/4 cup pomegranate syrup
3/4 cup lemon juice
1 bottle prosecco
2. The Cranberry Mule
Ingredients
-
2 oz. cranberry juice (use diet cranberry juice to recipe more low-carb friendly)
-
2 oz. vodka
-
1/4 c. lime juice, plus extra for garnish
-
3 oz. diet ginger beer (or diet ginger ale)
-
1 handful fresh or frozen cranberries (for garnish)
-
Rosemary sprigs (or mint for garnish)
Instructions
-
Fill glass with ice and combine cranberry juice, vodka and lime. Stir ingredients together.
-
Top with ginger beer, and garnish with whole cranberries, a lime wedge, and rosemary sprigs.
3. Boozy Hot Chocolate
How to make a Boozy Hot Chocolate:
2 oz Finely chopped semisweet chocolate
6 to 8 oz Hot milk
1.5 oz Spirit of choice (Kahlúa, Baileys Irish Cream, peppermint schnapps, Green Chartreuse or bourbon)
Garnish: Mini marshmallows
Glass: Irish Coffee mug Put the chopped chocolate in an Irish Coffee mug.
Pour the hot milk into the mug and let stand for 2 minutes, then stir with a spoon until smooth. Pour in the spirit of your choice and stir to combine. Garnish with mini marshmallows.
4. The Brandy Alexander
2 oz. (60 ml) Maison Rouge V.S.O.P. Cognac
1 oz. (30 ml) Tempus Fugit Spirits Crème de Cacao
1 oz. (30 ml) Cream (heavy cream, half & half, or a favorite non-dairy creamer)* Grated nutmeg for garnish
- For an extra decadent alexander, substitute 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream for the cream. To mix, combine in a blender with half a scoop of ice for a frozen brandy alexander.
5. The Dirty Shirley
6. Jingle Juice
INGREDIENTS
4 c. Cran-Apple Juice 2 bottles red moscato
1 bottle prosecco
1/2 c. vodka
2 c. frozen cranberries
1/3 c. mint leaves
1/2 c. sugar, for rimming glasses
2 limes, sliced into rounds
DIRECTIONS
1. Using a wedge of lime, wet the rim of your glasses. Dip in sugar until coated.
2. Combine all ingredients in a punch bowl, stir together and serve.
7. Boozy Eggnog
Eggnog Punch Recipe:
5 cups of Eggnog
1 cup of spiced rum
1 cup of Kahlua 1 whole vanilla bean scraped out (or vanilla extract)
1 tsp ground cinnamon 1 tsp of ground nutmeg
Mix all together, serve over ice and enjoy!
8. Cranberry Margaritas
► Cranberry Margarita Ingredients:
1 ½ oz tequila
½ oz Cranberry Infused Cointreau* (optional)
½ oz agave
1 oz lime juice
1 oz cranberry juice
salt rim
lime wheel
cranberries
► How to Make a Cranberry Margarita:
1. Add tequila, lime juice, agave, cranberry juice, and cranberry cointreau to a shaker.
2. Shake for 10-15 seconds.
3. Rim your serving glass with salt.
4. Roll the cocktail into your serving glass.
5. Garnish with a lime wheel and cranberries.
9. The Classy Fireside Cocktail
*4 parts Grey Goose Vodka
*1 part No. 2 organic maple syrup
*1 sprig of fresh rosemary
*1 Pinch of salt
*5 parts Freshly squeezed pink grapefruit juice
Method: 1. Prep the glassware ahead of time in order to build the cocktail in front of guests. 2. In the bottom of a rocks glass, briefly crush the rosemary leaves into the maple and salt. 3. Fill with good quality ice and add the Grey Goose. 4. Top with fresh pink grapefruit juice and stir well. 5. Garnish with an extra sprig of rosemary.
10. Salted Caramel Martini
SALTED CARAMEL MARTINI
2 oz. (60ml) Caramel Vodka
2 oz. (60ml) Rum
Chata Caramel Syrup
Coarse Salt
Caramel Candy
PREPARATION Rim martini glass with caramel syrup and salt. Shake caramel vodka and rum chata with ice to chill. Garnish inside of martini glass with caramel syrup. Pour vodka rum chata mix into the martini glass. Garnish martini glass with a caramel candy.
11. Christmas Mimosas
Christmas Mimosa Recipe:
- 2 oz. Sparkling Wine
- 2 oz. Cranberry Juice
- Splash of Orange Liqueur
- Sugared Cranberries
- Rosemary Sprig
12. Grinch Tequila Sunrise
2 oz tequila
Fill with oj
1 oz blue curaçao
Cranberries
Rosemary sprig
13. The Jack Frostie
Ingredients
- corn syrup
- shredded coconut
- 7-8 cups ice
- 1 cup pineapple juice
- 1/2 cup blue curacao
- 1/2 cup vodka or rum, depending on your preference
- 1/2 cup cream of coconut
Instructions
-
To a small flat plate, add a thin layer of corn syrup. On another plate, spread a layer of shredded coconut. Dip the rim of each glass in the corn starch and then press down into the coconut. Repeat for each glass you’re using.
-
In a powerful blender, blend the ice, pineapple juice, blue curacao, vodka and cream of coconut until the mixture’s completely smooth. Add more ice, depending on the desired consistency.
-
Pour the mixture into the prepared glasses, and serve immediately with a straw for sipping.
14. Apple Cider Sangria
INSTRUCTIONS
- 1/2 orange sliced
- 1 pear chopped
- 2 Red apples chopped
- 1 cup Bourbon
- ¼ cup Brown Sugar
- 1 tsp Apple Pie Spice or Cinnamon
- 1 bottle White Wine sweeter sparkling white works well
- 4 cups Apple Cider
- Sugar rim for glasses: 1/3 cup White sugar and 1 tsp Apple Pie Spice
INSTRUCTIONS
-
In a medium bowl, combine the orange slices, chopped pear, chopped apples, bourbon, brown sugar and apple pie spice. Put into a sealable bag inside a bowl and store in the refrigerator. Give at least an hour for the fruit to soak up the Bourbon.
-
Once the fruit has soaked, in a large pitcher, combine white wine and apple cider. Add the Bourbon fruit to the wine and apple cider mixture. Serve over ice.
-
To add a sugar rim to each glass, combine white sugar and apple pie spice in a small bowl and then put on a small plate. On another plate, put a ¼ cup of water. Dip the top of the glass into the water then the sugar.
15. Grinch Punch
Grinch Punch, Jack Frosties, Christmas Mimosas + 12 More Easy and Delicious Holiday Drinks for Adults was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com