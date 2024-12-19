Grinch Punch, Jack Frosties, Christmas Mimosas + 12 More Easy and Delicious Holiday Drinks for Adults

RELATED: 25 Last Minute Gifts for Under $25 The season for family, friends and (hopefully) a little well-deserved time off is upon us. Some will be traveling, others will keep the good tidings closer to home.. but one thing that always adds a little jingle to your holiday joy are festive drinks! Keep in mind these are adult beverages so be mindful of your celebrational sips, but we’ve searched the web and found a bundle of easy-to-make beverages that pretty much anyone can create. RELATED: The Top Perfume Gift Sets For Every Person In Your Life Check out the videos below and let us know which ones you try and how they came out. Enjoy! Disclaimer: Theres recipes are intended for those 21+. Please drink responsibly. Check out 15 easy and delicious holiday drink recipes below.

1. The Festive Pomegranate French 75 Individual 1 1/2 oz gin 3/4 oz pomegranate syrup 3/4 oz lemon juice 2–3 oz prosecco Pitcher 2 cups gin 3/4 cup pomegranate syrup 3/4 cup lemon juice 1 bottle prosecco

2. The Cranberry Mule Ingredients 2 oz. cranberry juice (use diet cranberry juice to recipe more low-carb friendly)

2 oz. vodka

1/4 c. lime juice, plus extra for garnish

3 oz. diet ginger beer (or diet ginger ale)

1 handful fresh or frozen cranberries (for garnish)

Rosemary sprigs (or mint for garnish) Instructions Fill glass with ice and combine cranberry juice, vodka and lime. Stir ingredients together. Top with ginger beer, and garnish with whole cranberries, a lime wedge, and rosemary sprigs.

3. Boozy Hot Chocolate How to make a Boozy Hot Chocolate: 2 oz Finely chopped semisweet chocolate 6 to 8 oz Hot milk 1.5 oz Spirit of choice (Kahlúa, Baileys Irish Cream, peppermint schnapps, Green Chartreuse or bourbon) Garnish: Mini marshmallows Glass: Irish Coffee mug Put the chopped chocolate in an Irish Coffee mug. Pour the hot milk into the mug and let stand for 2 minutes, then stir with a spoon until smooth. Pour in the spirit of your choice and stir to combine. Garnish with mini marshmallows.

5. The Dirty Shirley 1 oz Vodka 5 oz Lemon lime soda Grenadine 1 dash of Cherry

6. Jingle Juice INGREDIENTS 4 c. Cran-Apple Juice 2 bottles red moscato 1 bottle prosecco 1/2 c. vodka 2 c. frozen cranberries 1/3 c. mint leaves 1/2 c. sugar, for rimming glasses 2 limes, sliced into rounds DIRECTIONS 1. Using a wedge of lime, wet the rim of your glasses. Dip in sugar until coated. 2. Combine all ingredients in a punch bowl, stir together and serve.

7. Boozy Eggnog Eggnog Punch Recipe: 5 cups of Eggnog 1 cup of spiced rum 1 cup of Kahlua 1 whole vanilla bean scraped out (or vanilla extract) 1 tsp ground cinnamon 1 tsp of ground nutmeg Mix all together, serve over ice and enjoy!

8. Cranberry Margaritas ► Cranberry Margarita Ingredients: 1 ½ oz tequila ½ oz Cranberry Infused Cointreau* (optional) ½ oz agave 1 oz lime juice 1 oz cranberry juice salt rim lime wheel cranberries ► How to Make a Cranberry Margarita: 1. Add tequila, lime juice, agave, cranberry juice, and cranberry cointreau to a shaker. 2. Shake for 10-15 seconds. 3. Rim your serving glass with salt. 4. Roll the cocktail into your serving glass. 5. Garnish with a lime wheel and cranberries.

9. The Classy Fireside Cocktail *4 parts Grey Goose Vodka *1 part No. 2 organic maple syrup *1 sprig of fresh rosemary *1 Pinch of salt *5 parts Freshly squeezed pink grapefruit juice Love Lifestyle? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Method: 1. Prep the glassware ahead of time in order to build the cocktail in front of guests. 2. In the bottom of a rocks glass, briefly crush the rosemary leaves into the maple and salt. 3. Fill with good quality ice and add the Grey Goose. 4. Top with fresh pink grapefruit juice and stir well. 5. Garnish with an extra sprig of rosemary.

10. Salted Caramel Martini SALTED CARAMEL MARTINI 2 oz. (60ml) Caramel Vodka

2 oz. (60ml) Rum

Chata Caramel Syrup

Coarse Salt

Caramel Candy PREPARATION Rim martini glass with caramel syrup and salt. Shake caramel vodka and rum chata with ice to chill. Garnish inside of martini glass with caramel syrup. Pour vodka rum chata mix into the martini glass. Garnish martini glass with a caramel candy.

11. Christmas Mimosas Christmas Mimosa Recipe: 2 oz. Sparkling Wine

2 oz. Cranberry Juice

Splash of Orange Liqueur

Sugared Cranberries

Rosemary Sprig

12. Grinch Tequila Sunrise 2 oz tequila Fill with oj 1 oz blue curaçao Cranberries Rosemary sprig

13. The Jack Frostie Ingredients corn syrup

shredded coconut

7-8 cups ice

1 cup pineapple juice

1/2 cup blue curacao

1/2 cup vodka or rum, depending on your preference

1/2 cup cream of coconut Instructions To a small flat plate, add a thin layer of corn syrup. On another plate, spread a layer of shredded coconut. Dip the rim of each glass in the corn starch and then press down into the coconut. Repeat for each glass you’re using.

In a powerful blender, blend the ice, pineapple juice, blue curacao, vodka and cream of coconut until the mixture’s completely smooth. Add more ice, depending on the desired consistency.

Pour the mixture into the prepared glasses, and serve immediately with a straw for sipping.

14. Apple Cider Sangria INSTRUCTIONS 1/2 orange sliced

1 pear chopped

2 Red apples chopped

1 cup Bourbon

¼ cup Brown Sugar

1 tsp Apple Pie Spice or Cinnamon

1 bottle White Wine sweeter sparkling white works well

4 cups Apple Cider

Sugar rim for glasses: 1/3 cup White sugar and 1 tsp Apple Pie Spice INSTRUCTIONS In a medium bowl, combine the orange slices, chopped pear, chopped apples, bourbon, brown sugar and apple pie spice. Put into a sealable bag inside a bowl and store in the refrigerator. Give at least an hour for the fruit to soak up the Bourbon.

Once the fruit has soaked, in a large pitcher, combine white wine and apple cider. Add the Bourbon fruit to the wine and apple cider mixture. Serve over ice.

To add a sugar rim to each glass, combine white sugar and apple pie spice in a small bowl and then put on a small plate. On another plate, put a ¼ cup of water. Dip the top of the glass into the water then the sugar.